Garcia was removed from Wednesday's game because he didn't run out a bunt, Teddy Greenstein of the Chicago Tribune reports. "We ask our guys to give us everything they have," manager Rick Renteria said. "We want to make sure they force the opposition to complete every play. If you want to play for the White Sox, we are going to play the game a certain way. Give some energy and effort."

Garcia was making his second straight start at second base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (hamstring) before Renteria removed him from the game. With Moncada out until at least next week, Garcia is line for regular duty, however, we'll have to wait until Friday's game against the Cubs to see if Renteria's discipline extends any further.