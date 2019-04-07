Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Mariners.

Manager Rick Renteria will stock the Chicago lineup with more right-handed bats in the outfield to counter Seattle southpaw Wade LeBlanc in the series finale, as Adam Engel and Ryan Cordell check in for Garcia and Daniel Palka, respectively. Though Garcia is a switch-hitter, he's been slightly more productive versus righties (.631 OPS, 70 wRC+) than lefties (.613 OPS, 65 wRC+) during his career.