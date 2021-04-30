Garcia started both ends of Thursday's doubleheader, going a combined 3-for-6 with five RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in a sweep of the Tigers.

Garcia filled in at second base in the matinee, then played right field in the nightcap, showing off the versatility that makes him useful for fantasy managers. What hasn't been useful is his work at the plate. Garcia entered Thursday with just nine hits in 51 at-bats (.176) with two RBI. He delivered a game-deciding two-run single in the fifth inning of the afternoon contest and knocked in three on a pair of run-producing singles in the second game.