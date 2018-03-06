Garcia's odds of opening the season as the starting center fielder for the White Sox improved after Charlie Tilson was optioned to Triple-A on Tuesday.

Garcia is right in the thick of the competition, especially after producing a .739 OPS with eight stolen bases last season in the majors. However, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times still makes it seem as if he's more on track for a utility role. If results were the only consideration, Garcia has an upper-hand on the competition, but things should clear up as spring training progresses. Adam Engel and Ryan Cordell also remain in the race for the starting gig.

