Garcia went 1-for-3 with a double Friday against the Rays.
Garcia has been in the lineup for each of Chicago's last four games due to the absences of Josh Harrison (back), Yoan Moncada (oblique) and AJ Pollock (hamstring). He had gone hitless through his first 17 at-bats of the season, albeit with only a 15 percent strikeout rate. While Garcia appears to be an everyday player in the short term, as the team gets healthier he is likely to shift back to a utility role.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: May be in line for expanded role•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Returns to utility role•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Delivers go-ahead homer in win•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Part of right field mix•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Triples in win•