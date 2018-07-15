White Sox's Leury Garcia: Collects three hits
Garcia went 3-for-4 with a stolen base, a run scored and one RBI in Sunday's 10-1 victory over the Royals.
Garcia is 7-for-13 over the last three games, including a pair of three-hit outings. The 27-year-old is up to 10 stolen bases on the season, picking up his first since May, with a solid .290/.323/.404 triple-slash in 183 at-bats.
