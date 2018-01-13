White Sox's Leury Garcia: Comes to terms with White Sox
Garcia (thumb) agreed to a one-year, $1.175 million contract with the White Sox on Friday, avoiding arbitration.
A finger injury derailed Garcia's season in June, and a thumb sprain ultimately ended his campaign. The plate discipline is lacking and he looks like a fourth outfielder long term, but Garcia should get an extended opportunity in 2018 to try to prove he's more than that.
