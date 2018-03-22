White Sox's Leury Garcia: Could return Friday
Garcia (personal) could rejoin the White Sox on Friday, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia is away from the team for a personal matter, but it appears he could be back in camp as soon as Friday. He's currently battling Adam Engel for Chicago's starting center field gig.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Away from team for personal matter•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Chances of starting improving•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes cuts at camp•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Set to join spring training Monday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Comes to terms with White Sox•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Season over•
-
Hold on: Ranking top non-closers
Relievers are mostly valued for their saves in Fantasy Baseball, but in the right format, even...
-
Deep sleeper for every team
Heath Cummings offers a deep sleeper for every major league team.
-
Fantasy baseball: Don't sleep on Santana
SportsLine simulated the 2018 season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Final H2H points mock draft
Coming up on the biggest draft weekend of the year, Head-to-Head points owners have one last...
-
Crowded lineups: Who wins out?
Chris Towers takes a look at those teams that might be too crowded to let everyone live up...
-
Podcast: Sleepers and breakouts
Need some sleepers and breakouts before you draft? Scott White provides four of each on today’s...