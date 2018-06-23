White Sox's Leury Garcia: Day off Saturday
Garcia is not in the lineup for Saturday's game against Oakland.
Garcia went 2-for-4 during Game 1 of Friday's doubleheader, which was his first game back in the lineup since going down with a knee injury in late May. The outfielder took a seat on the bench for the nightcap and will remain out of the starting lineup for Saturday's matinee in order to stay fresh moving forward. In his place, Charlie Tilson will man left field and bat ninth.
