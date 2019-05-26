Garcia's removal from the White Sox's lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins was due to a sore right shoulder, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Ryan Cordell was a late addition to the lineup after Garcia was unable to give it a go due to the quick turnaround between games. The White Sox will presumably reassess Garcia's condition early Monday before determining his status for their Memorial Day game later that day against the Royals.

