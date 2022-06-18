Garcia isn't starting Saturday against the Astros due to side discomfort, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.
Garcia is being held out of the lineup for the second time in the last three games, and manager Tony La Russa revealed that the second baseman is dealing with an injury. The extent of the 31-year-old's injury isn't yet clear, but he should be considered day-to-day for now.
