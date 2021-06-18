Garcia is dealing with a sore knee, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The injury could partially explain why Garcia finds himself on the bench for the second straight day Friday against the Astros. There's no guarantee he'd start even if healthy, however, as his previous three starts had come in place of Yoan Moncada at third base, but Moncada is now back from his illness.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Run at 3B could end Thursday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in at 3B•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Plates two runs•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Productive at plate in big win•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Knocks in two•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out for second straight game•