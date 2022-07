Garcia went 2-for-4 with an RBI on Friday against the Giants.

Garcia delivered his RBI single in the top of the ninth inning to account for the only run of the game. Despite the return of Yoan Moncada, Garcia has started each of the team's last three games. In that span, he's gone 4-for-11 with a double, an RBI and a run scored. However, Garcia has maintained just a .200/.226/.265 line across 196 plate appearances for the season.