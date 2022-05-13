Garcia went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored Thursday against the Yankees.

Garcia returned to the lineup after missing Wednesday's matchup due to ankle soreness. He delivered a two-RBI single in the second inning and now has at least one hit in his last six starts, recording five RBI and three runs scored in that span. Even so, Garcia is still hitting just .203/.221/.324 across 78 plate appearances on the season.