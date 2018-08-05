White Sox's Leury Garcia: Departs with sore hamstring
Garcia was removed from Sunday's game against the Rays with a sore left hamstring, Scott Merkin of MLB.com reports.
The White Sox aren't expected to provide an update regarding the severity of Garcia's injury until he's re-evaluated in Chicago on Monday. Garcia started in center field and went 1-for-3 with an RBI before departing in the bottom of the ninth inning.
