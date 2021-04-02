Garcia started in left field and went 0-for-4 in a 4-3 loss to the Angels on Thursday.
Garcia was the first fill-in to replace Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) in left field. Jimenez will be out for multiple months, and a rotation of players is expected in left field. Eventually, this could be where Adam Engel (hamstring) lands when he comes off the injured list, while Garcia serves in a super-utility role.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Likely starter in LF Opening Day•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Back in action•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Takes batting practice•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Scratched from lineup•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Makes spring debut•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: White Sox pick up 2021 option•