Garcia started in left field and went 0-for-4 in a 4-3 loss to the Angels on Thursday.

Garcia was the first fill-in to replace Eloy Jimenez (pectoral) in left field. Jimenez will be out for multiple months, and a rotation of players is expected in left field. Eventually, this could be where Adam Engel (hamstring) lands when he comes off the injured list, while Garcia serves in a super-utility role.