Garcia went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has fairly quietly put together a strong July, hitting .311 (19-for-61) with two homers and 12 RBI in 19 games. Garcia will continue seeing sporadic playing time now that all the White Sox outfielders are healthy, making him a difficult fantasy asset to use in shallower formats, but as long as he's hot he'll be an intriguing DFS option when he is in the lineup.