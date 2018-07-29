Garcia went 2-for-4 with a triple and four RBI in Saturday's 9-5 win over the Blue Jays.

The 27-year-old has fairly quietly put together a strong July, hitting .311 (19-for-61) with two homers and 12 RBI in 19 games. Garcia will continue seeing sporadic playing time now that all the White Sox outfielders are healthy, making him a difficult fantasy asset to use in shallower formats, but as long as he's hot, he'll be an intriguing DFS option when he is in the lineup.

More News
Our Latest Stories