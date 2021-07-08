Garcia went 3-for-4 with a home run, a triple, three RBI and an additional run scored in Wednesday's 6-1 win over the Twins.
Garcia launched his second home run in five games, going 6-for-15 with nine RBI and five runs scored during that run. That coincides with his return to the lineup after missing two games with an undisclosed injury.
