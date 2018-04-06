White Sox's Leury Garcia: Drives in two Thursday
Garcia went 2-for-5 with a double and two RBI in Thursday's 9-7 loss to the Tigers.
Garcia made his second start of the season, both in left field, and has entered three other games as a late-game defensive replacement for starting left fielder Nicky Delmonico. The White Sox would like to keep Delmonico's bat in the lineup, so we don't foresee Garcia replacing him at this point. He could, however, usurp center field from the light-hitting Adam Engel.
