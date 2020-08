Garcia left Monday's game against the Tigers with an apparent left hand injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.

Garcia appeared to jam his left hand on a head-first slide into first base in the seventh inning. He stayed in the game initially but was lifted the next half inning. Danny Mendick shifted to shortstop as Ryan Goins entered the game at second base. Tim Anderson (groin) is expected back for the White Sox on Tuesday.