White Sox's Leury Garcia: Enters for benched player
Garcia entered Friday's game after manager Rick Renteria benched Avisail Garcia for lack of hustle. Leury Garcia went 1-for-3 with a run scored a stolen base in a 9-3 win over the Royals.
Renteria expects Avisail Garcia to be in the lineup Saturday if his balky right knee holds up. Leury Garcia was activated from the disabled list Friday and gives the manager another outfield option as he navigates a stretch in which the White Sox will be playing 20 consecutive days.
