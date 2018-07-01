White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits early Sunday
Garcia left Sunday's matchup against the Rangers after suffering a jammed finger on his left hand, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
The severity of Garcia's injury remains uncertain, although he'll be further evaluated Monday to determine if he'll be forced to miss significant time. Garcia went 0-for-3 prior to exiting the game.
