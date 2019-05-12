White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits Sunday's game
Garcia was removed from Sunday's game at Toronto with lower-back stiffness.
Garcia went 0-for-2 before leaving the game as he appeared to sustain the injury after hitting the wall in center field on a catch at the warning track, per Alexis Brudnicki of MLB.com. Jose Rondon replaces him in the lineup and will take over in left field, pushing Charlie Tilson into center field.
