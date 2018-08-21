White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits with apparent hamstring injury
Garcia left Monday's game against the Twins with an apparent left hamstring injury, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
He was running down a Mitch Garver double in center field when he suffered the injury in the fourth inning. Adam Engel replaced him in center field. It is possible he will require a stint on the disabled list if it is indeed a hamstring strain.
