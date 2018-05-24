White Sox's Leury Garcia: Exits with knee sprain
Garcia exited Wednesday's game against the Orioles with a left knee sprain.
Garcia was 0-for-2 with a walk and a pair of stolen bases before suffering the injury. The severity remains unclear, but he's set to undergo further evaluation Thursday. Trayce Thompson replaced him in left field.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in for Delmonico on Saturday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Replaces Delmonico on Friday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Pops second homer Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Not starting Sunday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts Friday after benching•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Benched for lack of hustle•
-
Waivers: Adames and prospect fatigue
We had another prospect called up Tuesday and make a quick impact, and Caleb Smith got back...
-
Podcast: This year's top rookies
We’re ranking some spectacular rookies, comparing Nick Pivetta to Jose Berrios, answering listener...
-
Hope for eight first basemen?
First base is better than this, right? Our Scott White looks at eight of the culprits who've...
-
Eight regression candidates
Heath Cummings looks at Matt Carpenter and seven hitters who have regression coming.
-
Waivers: Power, speed, save options
Tyler O'Neill is the latest potential power breakout, but can he overcome the contact issues...
-
Reyes among top DL stashes
The Cardinals have confirmed they'll make room for Alex Reyes, so he's making hay in the DL...