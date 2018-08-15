White Sox's Leury Garcia: Expected to return Friday
Garcia (hamstring) will likely be reinstated from the 10-day DL prior to Friday's game against Kansas City, Daryl Van Schouwen of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Garcia has been able to resume running, taking fly balls and working on grounders over the past few days, and remarked Wednesday that he's "pretty close" to returning. The outfielder has been out with a strained left hamstring since Aug. 6, so Friday will be his first day eligible to come off the DL.
