Garcia was held out of Thursday's intrasquad matchup with mid-back soreness, James Fegan of The Athletic reports.

Nicky Delmonico replaced Garcia in the lineup for Thursday's intrasquad game, and manager Rick Renteria said that Garcia's absence was due to mid-back soreness. However, the 29-year-old is expected to return to the field soon. It wouldn't be surprising to see Garcia available for Opening Day given Renteria's lack of concern about the issue.