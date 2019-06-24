Garcia went 2-for-4 with a walk and a run scored in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Rangers.

Garcia's infield single to open the game extended his hitting streak to eight games, during which he's gone 12-for-34 and raised his season average to a career-best .285. There's little eye-catching about Garcia's production as the White Sox's leadoff hitter, but he's scored 51 runs in 67 games.