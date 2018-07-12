Garcia started in right field and went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored in Wednesday's 4-0 win over the Cardinals.

Garcia has started in the right field the last two games after the White Sox placed primary right fielder Avisail Garcia (hamstring) on the disabled list. As a super utility player, Leury Garcia has been in and out of the lineup, moving around the diamond and outfield to get his at-bats, but should see regular opportunities in right field until Avisail Garcia is ready to return following the All-Star break. Leury Garcia is hitting .271 with nine stolen bases in 55 games.