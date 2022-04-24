Garcia will start at second base and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Twins.

Garcia will pick up his fifth start in a row -- all of which have come at the keystone -- while Josh Harrison tends to a sore shoulder. Despite getting steady playing time of late, Garcia has yet to get going at the dish. Through his 39 plate appearances on the season, Garcia is slashing .108/.154/.135 with no home runs, no stolen bases, no RBI and two runs.