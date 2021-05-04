Garcia will start in center field and bat ninth Tuesday against the Reds.
With Luis Robert placed on the injured list Tuesday and expected to miss at least three months after sustaining a Grade 3 right hip flexor strain, the White Sox will need to break in a new everyday center fielder. Garcia looks like he'll get the first crack at those duties, but his career .255/.290/.355 slash line makes him a less-than-ideal candidate for a full-time role. Veteran Brian Goodwin -- whom the White Sox signed to a minor-league deal Tuesday -- could eventually supplant Garcia in center field, and Chicago may also look to address the position through the trade market.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Shifts to CF after Robert injury•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: On base twice with three RBI•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Big day in twin bill•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in for Robert•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets third straight start•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Starts at SS•