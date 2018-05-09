Garcia started at second base and hit leadoff in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (hamstring) and went 1-for-5 with a run scored in Tuesday's 10-6 loss to the Pirates.

Garcia, who was in the starting lineup for the ninth time in the last 11 games, got his second start at second base after being deployed in the outfield for much of the season. Moncada is on the disabled list, so there should be a regular flow of at-bats for Garcia in the short term.