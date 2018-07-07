Garcia started at shortstop and went 0-for-3 in Friday's 11-4 loss to the Astros.

Garcia got the start at short in place of the injured Tim Anderson, who was hit by a pitch on his left forearm during Thursday's game. Anderson told Paul Sullivan of the Chicago Tribune that he was "sore" and "swollen a little bit" while manager Rick Renteria said holding him out of Friday's game was precautionary. If Anderson is ready to go Saturday, we expect Garcia to move back to the outfield, where he's made 42 of his 49 starts.