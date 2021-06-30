Garcia started at third base in place of the injured Yoan Moncada (shoulder) and went 1-for-2 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 7-6 win over the Twins.

Moncada's injury doesn't sound too serious, so this may be a one-game assignment for Garcia, who doesn't need to look far for his next starting assignment. With injuries to all three primary outfielders and second baseman Nick Madrigal, Garcia has appeared in 18 of 24 games thus far in the month of June. The versatile bench player has really come on of late with an .847 OPS over the last 12 contests.