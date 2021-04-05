Garcia replaced an injured Tim Anderson (hamstring) and went 1-for-3 with a stolen base in Sunday's 7-4 loss to the Angels.

Anderson injured his hamstring running out a grounder to lead off the game, and Garcia took over at shortstop. It was Garcia's third appearance in four games, all coming at different positions. He started in left field Opening Day, then second base Saturday before filling in for Anderson at shortstop Sunday. He'll be the primary shortstop if Anderson is required to miss any time. Garcia is 1-for-11 with four strikeouts thus far.