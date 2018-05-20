White Sox's Leury Garcia: Fills in for Delmonico Saturday
Garcia started in left field and went 1-for-4 in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Rangers.
Garcia was given the first opportunity to fill in for the injured Nicky Delmonico (finger) in left field. The White Sox called up infielder Jose Rondon to take Delmonico's roster spot, leaivng them with just four outfielders on the active roster, including Garcia. With Delmonico expected to miss four-to-six weeks, Garcia should be in the starting lineup daily, if the organization doesn't make any other moves.
