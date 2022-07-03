Garcia will start in left field and bat seventh in Sunday's game against the Giants.

Though he'll be filling in for a resting AJ Pollock in the outfield for the series finale, Garcia projects to see most of his playing time at the keystone moving forward. Garcia started in each of the White Sox's last four games, with the previous two of his assignments coming at second base. He went 4-for-15 with a double, two walks, two RBI and a run over that four-game stretch.