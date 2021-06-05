site: fantasynews | arena: mlb | pageType: stories |
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets breather Saturday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Garcia isn't starting Saturday's game against the Tigers.
Garcia went 1-for-6 with a run and two strikeouts across the last two games. Billy Hamilton will take over in center field and bat seventh.
