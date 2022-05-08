Garcia will start in right field and bat leadoff in Sunday's game against the Red Sox.

Garcia manned the keystone in each of the previous three contests, but with everyday second baseman Josh Harrison back in the lineup for the series finale, the former will get a look in the outfield while veteran AJ Pollock receives Sunday off. Everyday leadoff man Tim Anderson is also receive a rare day off, so Garcia will slot atop the lineup for the first time this season. Garcia will be rewarded with the leadoff role after going 5-for-11 with a home run, a double and a stolen base across his last three starts.