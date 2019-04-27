White Sox's Leury Garcia: Gets on base, scores three times
Garcia went 3-for-6 with three runs scored in Friday's 12-11 win over the Tigers.
Garcia has a five-game hitting streak during which he's reached base safely 10 times and scored eight runs. The surge in runs ties him for the team lead with 20. The top of the White Sox's lineup -- Tim Anderson (11-for-30 in last seven games), Jose Abreu (13-for-27, six games) and Yoan Moncada (9-for-25, six games) -- are grooving right now so there's a good chance Garcia will score if he gets on base.
