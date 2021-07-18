Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Astros.
Garcia will cede second base to Danny Mendick in the series finale after starting the past nine games at the position. The owner of a 1.072 OPS through 11 games in July, Garcia's spot atop the depth chart appears fairly secure for now.
