Garcia will start in center field and bat eighth in Wednesday's game against the Rockies.

After going 2-for-7 with a home run and two RBI while starting both of the past two games at second base, Garcia will shift to the outfield with Josh Harrison (leg) making his return to the lineup at the keystone. With Harrison back in the fold, center field may now represent Garcia's best path to playing time while Luis Robert (head) is on the injured list. Along with Garcia, Adam Engel and AJ Pollock are candidates to pick up work in center while Robert is sidelined.