Garcia started in right field and went 2-for-3 with a home run and three RBI in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Tigers.

Garcia returned to the starting lineup after dealing with an undisclosed injury that limited him to appearing only as a defensive replacement the last few days. He got the start in right field with a left-hander on the mound, as the White Sox make a normal practice of sitting Adam Eaton against southpaws. The home run was Garcia's second and continues a productive three-week stretch, during which he's batting .333 (15-for-45) with four extra-base hits, 12 RBI and eight runs over 15 games. With so many injuries in the lineup, a healthy Garcia could get five starts per week.