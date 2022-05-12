Garcia (ankle) is starting at second base and batting ninth Thursday against the Yankees, Vinnie Duber of AllCHGO.com reports.

Garcia was scratched from Wednesday's contest due to left ankle soreness, but it's apparently a minor injury given he's back in the lineup a day later. The 31-year-old is off to a slow start in 2022 and has a .186/.205/.324 slash line through 22 games.