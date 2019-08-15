White Sox's Leury Garcia: 'Good to go'
Manager Rick Renteria described Garcia (finger) as "good to go" prior to Wednesday's game against the Astros, Khobi Price of the Chicago Sun-Times reports.
Despite that rosy assessment, Garcia was held out of Wednesday's game, although he was available. He could return to action Thursday against the Angels after missing the last four games due to an illness at first and then a bruised finger.
More News
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Still out Wednesday•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Dealing with bruised finger•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Remains sidelined for nightcap•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Out for first game of doubleheader•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Needs another day off•
-
White Sox's Leury Garcia: Feeling ill Sunday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Stash Luzardo again?
Injuries have prevented the Athletics' ace of the future from becoming their ace of the present,...
-
Waivers: Do we dare add Ivan Nova?
Ivan Nova shut down the Astros on Tuesday to continue a dominant five-start stretch. Scott...
-
Do these 15 have an innings limit?
So who's getting shut down? Or who's at risk, anyway? Scott White looks at 15 cases that raise...
-
Eight trending hitters: Pros and cons
The waiver wire has seen a surge in activity over the past week because of some new bats grabbing...
-
Waivers: On Braves closers, Aquino
The Braves may not have a closer, but the Rays do. And how hard should we buying into Aristides...
-
Week 21 Preview: Two-start pitchers
A full week of Coors Field action eliminates some two-start sleeper possibilities, but there...