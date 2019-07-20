Garcia went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.

Garcia knocked home a pair of runs in the second inning on a double to right field, and he'd double twice more before the end of this one. He's in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak following Friday night's performance, and he's now hitting .294 with five homers and 27 RBI over 88 games in 2019.