White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has big day at dish
Garcia went 4-for-5 with three doubles, two RBI and two runs scored Friday against the Rays.
Garcia knocked home a pair of runs in the second inning on a double to right field, and he'd double twice more before the end of this one. He's in the midst of a modest three-game hitting streak following Friday night's performance, and he's now hitting .294 with five homers and 27 RBI over 88 games in 2019.
