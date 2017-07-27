Garcia (finger) went 3-for-4 with a home run and three RBI for the White Sox's rookie-level club in Arizona on Wednesday.

Garcia commenced his rehabilitation assignment, finally getting back onto the field after sustaining a finger injury in mid-June. It's uncertain how many rehab games he'll need before he's ready, but an early August return to Chicago is likely. The 26-year-old outfielder had been putting together his best season prior to the injury and is anxious to get back and further submit evidence that he should be part of the team's rebuild plans going forward.