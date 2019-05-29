White Sox's Leury Garcia: Has three hits in return
Garcia went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored in Tuesday's 4-3 win over the Royals.
Garcia was held out of the lineup for the previous two games due to a shoulder injury, but was feeling well enough to play Tuesday. He entered the resumption of Monday's suspended contest as a pinch runner and played an inning in center field in the afternoon, then played all nine innings of the regularly scheduled game Tuesday night. Garcia is locked in as the White Sox's starting center fielder and leadoff batter, putting him on a path to a career high in plate appearances.
