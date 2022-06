Garcia is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Orioles.

Garcia will take a seat for the series finale after starting in each of the last three games -- all at different positions -- while going 2-for-9 with a pair of walks. He projects to see most of his playing time in the infield moving forward following Yoan Moncada's (hamstring) recent placement on the 10-day injured list in addition to Danny Mendick (knee) having suffered a season-ending injury.